Ballinasloe Training Workshop are recruiting for a project worker/caretaker

Jobspot
Ballinasloe Training Workshop are recruiting for a project worker/caretakerFull- Time Position
Ballinasloe Training Workshop – Canal House
Ballinasloe Training Workshop provides education, training, personal development and progression
opportunities to facilitate and support positive change in the lives of young and adult offenders and
those at risk of offending.
We are currently recruiting for:
– Project Worker / Caretaker (30 hours pw). This role involves Cleaning, General Maintenance,
Kitchen Duties and programme delivery.
Job descriptions and person specifications available by email request only to
[email protected]
Cover Letter and CV to be submitted by email only to [email protected] by 5pm Friday 11th
October. Shortlisting will apply