Ballinasloe Training Workshop are recruiting for a project worker/caretaker Full- Time Position

Ballinasloe Training Workshop – Canal House

Ballinasloe Training Workshop provides education, training, personal development and progression

opportunities to facilitate and support positive change in the lives of young and adult offenders and

those at risk of offending.

We are currently recruiting for:

– Project Worker / Caretaker (30 hours pw). This role involves Cleaning, General Maintenance,

Kitchen Duties and programme delivery.



Job descriptions and person specifications available by email request only to

[email protected]

Cover Letter and CV to be submitted by email only to [email protected] by 5pm Friday 11th

October. Shortlisting will apply