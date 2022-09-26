Aviva Ireland require a Team Leader

Introduction:

We have a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious and enthusiastic individual to join our dynamic and fast paced team in our Direct Galway Call Centre (General Insurance). You will be responsible for leading your team to deliver what matters to the customer in an efficient and effective manner, whilst working to deliver our business goals . You will provide support and coaching to build capability and develop your team to be customer service experts whilst supporting their career ambitions. We are here to serve our customers and ensure they receive an excellent customer experience at every interaction. This is a full-time, SMART working, permanent role in a fast moving and exciting part of the Aviva Business.

Sounds like a good fit? This role could be for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Team care and wellbeing.

Manage and develop team members through training, coaching, performance management process, goal-setting and effective timely feedback , giving guidance to help improve performance.

Keeping your team motivated to consistently deliver an excellent service and driving KPIs.

Effectively communicate with your team through huddles and team meetings to ensure team members receive feedback on performance including 121 sessions, team sessions and wider business performance updates.

Facilitate group discussions that help your team increase their knowledge of our business and understanding of what we do and how it helps us reach our business and customer goals.

Be required to assist your team with potential complaint escalations by supporting, developing, and guiding the agent in how to help the customer. As part of the role, you may be required to engage directly with the customer to provide assistance and help resolve and adjudicate on a complaint prior to the complaints team’s intervention

Adherence to our risk and compliance framework and MCC requirements.

Share experience, knowledge, and best practice across with your team and other business units in order to strengthen our teams and business performance

Support the development and implementing of action plans to increase employee satisfaction.

About You

The successful candidate will have: :

Excellent customer service skills and be passionate about delivering our customers an exceptional service. Maintain positive and effective communication with internal and external customers to provide a service that exceeds customers’ expectations, with a focus on contact reduction / first contact resolution

Excellent product and internal process knowledge,

A working knowledge of the business operations,

Strong leadership and communication skills and the ability to motivate and lead your team,

Positive attitude to change and open to learn,

Interpersonal skills and ability to resolve conflicts,

Excellent time management, flexibility and be able to act on priorities to support delivery of our plan

This role is within the scope of the Central Bank of Ireland’s Minimum Competency Code and the holder of the role is required to have or be working towards one of the following qualifications:

• Certified Insurance Practitioner (CIP)

• Associate or Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII)

• Accredited Product Adviser (APA)

Areas of Assessment:

You will be assessed against the Aviva values, your own core values and how you have demonstrated the requirements of this role in your past experiences.

Commitment: Always delivering on our promises, taking accountability and ownership for what we do and learning as we go to be better every day

Community: We work together to make Aviva brilliant and more inclusive for our customers, colleagues, shareholders, and society

Confidence: Using our experience and expertise to shape Aviva for today and tomorrow while understanding and managing the risks