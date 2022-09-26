Aviva Ireland require a Qualified General Insurance Claims Advisor for Motor Damage and Injury Claims

Are you a Qualified General Insurance Claims Advisor and looking for a new and exciting opportunity?



Aviva have new positions available in our Motor Claims Team, at our Ballybrit location. We are looking for a person who a minimum APA qualification (Personal and Commercial). After initial training hybrid working arrangements will be available for new qualified starters.

We are looking for an individual with a dynamic approach to the needs of our customers, who can provide the highest level of technical expertise and advice.

We strive to hire talented, motivated people and give them the autonomy to innovate and make good decisions. We want people who are inquisitive , self-motivated, and eager to grow with us.

This role will involve proactively handling a portfolio of Motor Claims (Damage/ Injury). You will investigate and settle claims whilst controlling the cost of claims and supporting our customers throughout the process.

What will you get for this role?

A competitive salary depending on location, skills, experience, and qualifications

Minimum 25 Days holidays and flexibility to buy/sell up to five days, outside of bank holidays.

Sociable working hours, No bank holiday/ Weekend work

Fully paid paternity and maternity leave. We also offer family leave.

Generous Defined Contribution pension scheme

Annual Performance related Bonus and Pay review

Education support for professional qualifications and support your development to achieve your career goals.

Discounted rates (with friends and family offers too) on our products plus national and local offers from various retailers.

Other Excellent flexible benefits to include:

Global Matching Share plan

Save As you Earn scheme

Wellbeing programs

Health Insurance Subsidy

Access to Best Doctors and Aviva family Care

Employee Assistance Programme

DeCare Dental

Eyesight Testing

Bike to Work Scheme

Holiday Fund

Sports & Social Society

In this role you will:

Negotiate claims settlements for complex, noncomplex injury and damage claims.

Demonstrate outstanding and consistent approach to handling your portfolio of work ensuring early decision making and that all settlement opportunities are explored throughout the lifecycle of a claim

Understand customer feedback and what is meaningful to our customers

Build positive relationships with colleagues and external partners, in a professional and approachable manner

Have confidence to seek guidance and make decisions which are right first time

Have a clear strategy that will get the best & fairest settlement for the Customer, Aviva & the Claimant.

Share learnings and feedback with colleagues and partners

You make liability decisions to facilitate early resolution and maximise settlement opportunities

Ensure files are accurately reserved at all times

Support Aviva’s Fraud Strategy

Maintain quality of portfolio and with full compliance of CPC, DPA, CICA and all relevant legislation.

About You

We would also like you to have:

Minimum APA qualification (Commercial and Personal)

Proven experience in Motor Damage and/or Injury Claims Handling.

Experience in financial services working environment

High learning agility

Ability to handle complex situations

Excellent Problem-solving abilities

Proven negotiation skills with experience in settlement of complex claims

Capability to provide the best possible outcomes for both the customer and Aviva.

Active Listening Skills

Ability to make real time decisions based on changing information

Ability to handle own workload

Positive Relationship building skills

Dedication to the customer environment

Outstanding communication skills

This role is within the scope of the Central Bank of Ireland’s Minimum Competency Code.