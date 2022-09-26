Aviva Ireland require a Customer Service and Sales Advisor

Customer Service & Sales Advisor- Permanent Contract

Start Date- TBC

Interested in Full Time or Part Time Work & flexibility to suit your lifestyle?

Full time hours- 35 hour per week Monday- Friday

Part time hours – flexible work patterns available Monday – Friday

What you need:

Customer service experience

To be available for 5 weeks full time training

Our busy Contact Centre in Galway are looking for Customer Service & Sales Advisors to join our Team. We are looking for highly motivated and customer focussed individuals. Experience in the Insurance industry is a bonus but not essential. Are you ready to join a world-renowned business and a highly energised Team with flexible working arrangements?

Benefits

We offer a structured Induction programme where you will learn about our products and our customers

Part time flexible hours (Monday – Friday).

Amazing opportunities for career progression

Staff discounts on Aviva products

Sponsored Exams through Insurance Institute of Ireland

Annual performance related bonus and pay review

Holiday allowance of 25 days plus bank holidays and the option to buy/sell up to 5 additional days

As Customer Service & Sales Advisor, you will:

Handle a variety of inbound calls regarding Motor & Home queries while following a script

Build rapport with each customer by understanding their needs

Take ownership and resolve each situation to the customer’s satisfaction.

Make follow up calls to customers and connect with internal departments

Deal with customer complaints and log appropriately

Skills & Experienced Required

Experience of working in a customer service environment (face to face or telephone) with an excellent telephone manner

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to multi-task

Ability to handle challenging conversations

Positive attitude and strong desire to meet customer’s need

Experience within the insurance industry would be advantageous

An APA or CIP qualification would be great

Additional Information

This role is within the scope of the Central Bank of Ireland’s Minimum Competency Code.

One of Aviva’s core values is Care More, and this is brought to life through the flexible ways we like to work. This may include working from home some of the time, or flexible work schedules to accommodate parent and carer responsibilities, further studies, and hobbies.

Our diversity and inclusion policies and initiatives are shaping an environment where everyone feels welcome regardless of age, disability, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, religion, culture, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, pregnancy, maternity, or those with other caring responsibilities. Our approach helps to ensure that Aviva is a place which values difference and provides equal opportunities for all.

We prefer all applications to be submitted online, however if you require an alternative method of applying please contact [email protected] in the Resourcing team