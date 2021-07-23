Arrabawn Dairies have a requirement for an experienced C Licence Driver to operate out of their Oranmore depot in Galway.
Operating out of Oranmore, the successful candidate must have a C license and up to date CPC training.
Key duties and responsibilities associated with the role are:
· Servicing Arrabawn customers with Arrabawn branded and own branded products
· Ensuring that sales orders are delivered as required
· Monitoring and managing returns
· Completing required documentation.
How to apply
Interested applicants may submit his/her Curriculum Vitae along with Cover Letter via email to [email protected]