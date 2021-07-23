print

Arrabawn Dairies have a requirement for an experienced C Licence Driver to operate out of their Oranmore depot in Galway.

Operating out of Oranmore, the successful candidate must have a C license and up to date CPC training.

Key duties and responsibilities associated with the role are:

· Servicing Arrabawn customers with Arrabawn branded and own branded products

· Ensuring that sales orders are delivered as required

· Monitoring and managing returns

· Completing required documentation.

How to apply

Interested applicants may submit his/her Curriculum Vitae along with Cover Letter via email to [email protected]