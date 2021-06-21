Aran Biomedical has the following openings

print

Located in scenic Spiddal, Aran Biomedical is a trusted partner in design, development and manufacture of implantable medical devices. We provide expertise in low profile custom medical fabrics and advanced metal & polymer braiding, as well as high precision biomaterial covering and coating of implants. Aran Biomedical also has in-depth knowhow in the forming and processing of absorbable materials. Our solutions can be provided as components, integrated into delivery systems or as finished packaged devices.

Due to an exceptional pipeline of exciting new product’s we have the following openings;

Product Builder (for evening shift and night shift)

Quality Control Inspector

Quality Engineer

Snr Quality Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

New Product Introduction Engineer

Snr New Product Introduction Engineer

R&D Program Manager

For more details on these role and our company, please see www.aranbiomedical.com.

To join our dynamic, fun and sound team, applications can be sent to [email protected]