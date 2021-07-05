ALS Minerals seeking Client Services Assistant

Qualification & Training: Science Degree level with subsequent on the job training.
Reports to: Client Services Manager
Contract type: Permanent with 6 month probationary period
Apply: Send CV to us ay [email protected]
Duties / Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain high quality relationships with new and existing clients.
- Ensure that all client queries are resolved in a timely and accurate manner, provide feedback and follow up as required.
- Prepare quotations and assist in the preparation of tenders.
- Prepare monthly service reports for major clients and projects.
- Actively market the services of ALS through phone, email and offsite client interaction.
- Assist clients with appropriate method selection and offer technical guidance.
- Assist with end of month invoicing.
- Miscellaneous office management duties as required.
- Other duties as directed by ALS Management.
- Knowledge of ISO 17025, INAB requirements and the laboratory’s quality management system.
Successful candidate will require:
- Strong customer service focus.
- Proactive ‘can do’ attitude to deliver solutions to our clients.
- Strong organization and multitasking skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Professional phone manner.
- Strong proficiency in the use of and ability to learn new computer applications, e.g. Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Teams.