ALS Minerals seeking Client Services Assistant

Qualification & Training:      Science Degree level with subsequent on the job training.  

Reports to:                             Client Services Manager

Contract type:                           Permanent with 6 month probationary period

Apply:                                          Send CV to us ay [email protected]

Duties / Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain high quality relationships with new and existing clients.
  • Ensure that all client queries are resolved in a timely and accurate manner, provide feedback and follow up as required.
  • Prepare quotations and assist in the preparation of tenders.
  • Prepare monthly service reports for major clients and projects.
  • Actively market the services of ALS through phone, email and offsite client interaction.
  • Assist clients with appropriate method selection and offer technical guidance.
  • Assist with end of month invoicing.
  • Miscellaneous office management duties as required.
  • Other duties as directed by ALS Management.
  • Knowledge of ISO 17025, INAB requirements and the laboratory’s quality management system.

Successful candidate will require:

  • Strong customer service focus.
  • Proactive ‘can do’ attitude to deliver solutions to our clients.
  • Strong organization and multitasking skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Professional phone manner.
  • Strong proficiency in the use of and ability to learn new computer applications, e.g. Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Teams.

