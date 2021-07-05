ALS Minerals Loughrea seeks HSE Administrator

Provide administrative support to the HSE Department.
- NISO Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety Qualification
- Previous experience in an administrative role, experience in HSE administration would be a distinct advantage.
Permanent, 6 months probationary period.
Email CV to [email protected]
The HSE Administrator’s duties include but are not limited to:
- Maintaining HSE Registers, Risk Assessments and documentation including statutory forms and records as required under Health, Safety & Environmental legislation.
- Record keeping of dust and noise monitoring surveys and reports.
- Ensure that the HSE document control system is kept up to date.
- Coordinate health surveillance appointments for applicable staff.
- Uploading of Hazard Reports and incidents to the Compliance Portal
- Uploading and maintaining the Blood Lead Control Centre (BLCC) for Fire Assay staff.
- Liaising with PPE suppliers and Purchasing Dept. to ensure effective cost analysis for all new PPE items.
- Compiling Safety Data Sheets (SDS’s) for laboratory areas.
- Collating monthly HSE Playbook and Risk Deployment Tracker data and updating corrective actions and follow up.
- Assist with HSE Inductions, organising training materials and compiling all relevant training records.
- Maintaining licenses and permits for relevant chemicals.
- Updating the Contractor Registers for ALS Loughrea and ensuring that all relevant information is up to date including insurance cover for all contractors who carry out works for ALS Loughrea.
- Participate in Emergency Response Drills and assist with development of action plans, where appropriate.
- Updating the Incident Response Boards with all relevant procedures and documents, as amended.
- Assist in the distribution of HSE policies, memo’s, procedures, HSE notifications and alerts.
- Overseeing special projects by organizing and coordinating information and requirements; planning, arranging, and meeting schedules; monitoring results and tracking progress towards company goals.
- Work closely with the HSE Coordinator and the Laboratory Manager on day to day HSE tasks and responsibilities.
- Undertaking any other duties which may be requested by the Line Manager, for which training and/or an explanation has been provided and understood.
Other responsibilities may rise to support the business and HSE department.