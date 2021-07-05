ALS Minerals Loughrea seeks HSE Administrator

print

Provide administrative support to the HSE Department.

NISO Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety Qualification

Previous experience in an administrative role, experience in HSE administration would be a distinct advantage.

Permanent, 6 months probationary period.

Email CV to [email protected]

The HSE Administrator’s duties include but are not limited to:

Maintaining HSE Registers, Risk Assessments and documentation including statutory forms and records as required under Health, Safety & Environmental legislation.

Record keeping of dust and noise monitoring surveys and reports.

Ensure that the HSE document control system is kept up to date.

Coordinate health surveillance appointments for applicable staff.

Uploading of Hazard Reports and incidents to the Compliance Portal

Uploading and maintaining the Blood Lead Control Centre (BLCC) for Fire Assay staff.

Liaising with PPE suppliers and Purchasing Dept. to ensure effective cost analysis for all new PPE items.

Compiling Safety Data Sheets (SDS’s) for laboratory areas.

Collating monthly HSE Playbook and Risk Deployment Tracker data and updating corrective actions and follow up.

Assist with HSE Inductions, organising training materials and compiling all relevant training records.

Maintaining licenses and permits for relevant chemicals.

Updating the Contractor Registers for ALS Loughrea and ensuring that all relevant information is up to date including insurance cover for all contractors who carry out works for ALS Loughrea.

Participate in Emergency Response Drills and assist with development of action plans, where appropriate.

Updating the Incident Response Boards with all relevant procedures and documents, as amended.

Assist in the distribution of HSE policies, memo’s, procedures, HSE notifications and alerts.

Overseeing special projects by organizing and coordinating information and requirements; planning, arranging, and meeting schedules; monitoring results and tracking progress towards company goals.

Work closely with the HSE Coordinator and the Laboratory Manager on day to day HSE tasks and responsibilities.

Undertaking any other duties which may be requested by the Line Manager, for which training and/or an explanation has been provided and understood.

Other responsibilities may rise to support the business and HSE department.