ALS Minerals Loughrea are recruiting for General Laboratory operatives

ALS Minerals Loughrea, Co. Galway are recruiting for General Laboratory operatives for their Day, Evening, Night and Weekend shift with an immediate start.

Weekend shift offers 40% premium added to basic rate of pay. No previous lab experience is required as on the job training will be provided to the successful candidates. If interested, please email your CV and a brief email stating which shift you are applying for, to [email protected]. More information regarding the job spec is posted on their Facebook page ALS Minerals Loughrea