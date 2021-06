print

ALS Minerals Loughrea, Co. Galway are recruiting for Fire Assay operatives for their weekend shift with an immediate start.

40% premium added to basic rate of pay. No previous lab experience is required as on the job training will be provided to the successful candidates. If interested, please email your CV and a brief email stating your interest in the position, to [email protected]. More information regarding the job spec is posted on their Facebook page ALS Minerals Loughrea