ALS Minerals Loughrea are hiring a Human Resource Generalist.

ALS Minerals is internationally recognised as the global leader in providing geochemical sample preparation, analytical procedures, and data management solutions, with its European hub lab based in Loughrea, Co. Galway. ALS provides a broad range of sophisticated, state -of-the-art services and products to a broad range of industries.

ALS employs over 15,000 staff in 70 countries. Here in Loughrea we have a growing headcount of 300 staff.

About the role

ALS are looking for a HR Generalist to join their ALS Loughrea Team with an immediate effect.

This exciting role will offer a permanent contract with a 6-month probationary period.

About you

The successful candidate will have:

• A degree in a HR related discipline

• CIPD accreditation

• A minimum of 5 years HR experience in a busy HR environment

• Recruitment experience is essential for this role

• The ability to work under pressure to achieve deadlines

• Excellent computer skills in terms of EXCEL, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams etc.

• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

• The ability to present to groups in terms of HR inductions etc.

• Attention to detail to spot errors and proofread documentation/policies

• The ability to work on own initiative and come up with innovative ideas

• The ability to engage with employees in an empathetic, confident, and professional manner

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

• Act as the main point of contact for all HR queries

• Ensure policy and legal compliance

• Prepare a variety of daily, weekly, and monthly HR analytic reports

• Handle disciplinary issues, investigations, grievances etc.

• Provide HR/legal advice to employees and Management

• Work closely with the Production team to have the necessary manpower required and prepare required reports requested by Management

• Conduct an annual employee survey and develop an action plan based on feedback received and help communicate to staff and ensure progress is on track

• Prepare internal communication memos and organisational announcements – monthly HR Newsletter, new policies, internal job vacancies, promotions etc.

• Manage all recruitment related activities both external and internal: posting jobs, preparing internal jobs bulletin, creation of job descriptions, candidate screening, interview scheduling, arranging medicals, reference checking, interviewing, ordering of PPE, preparation of contracts, setup on the time management system, clock in machine set up, induction presentation, onboarding, attending job fairs, facilitate college and TY placements etc.

• Manage the full Employee Lifecycle from hiring to conducting exit interviews to providing references

• Take minutes at weekly HR and production meetings, take actions relating to HR and provide updates

• Manage all employee changes on TMS be it shift, premium, department, reporting line changes

• Prepare terms and conditions of employment to reflect any changes being made to employees’ contracts

• Ensure probation period reviews are being carried out with all new staff and returned to HR for tracking purposes

• Ensure regular follow up with all staff on long term sick and arrange occupational health assessments

• Point of contact for all staff requests – paternity leave, maternity leave, parental leave, parents leave, force majeure, compassionate leave, part time working, unpaid leave, shift change etc.

• Respond appropriately to employee mental health related issues and concerns

• Organise staff events – Christmas parties, Christmas raffles, Services Awards, Retirement send offs, Pizza Fridays, Coffee mornings etc.

How to apply

If interested in this HR role, please forward your CV and Cover Letter to [email protected]

Please state in your email that you are applying for the HR role as we have many live positions at the moment.