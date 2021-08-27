ALS Minerals are seeking motivated individuals to join their team as ICP Operators

print

ALS Minerals Loughrea are seeking motivated individuals to join our team as ICP Operators.

This position will be a rotating position between day, evening and night shift once fully trained.

For training purposes, the successful candidate will train on either the day or evening shift and will not be required to rotate.

This is a full time 40 hour per week position.

A science degree is required.

Previous lab experience will be an advantage but not essential.

Duties / Responsibilities after completing training will include: