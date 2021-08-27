ALS Minerals are seeking motivated individuals to join their team as ICP Operators

ALS Minerals Loughrea are seeking motivated individuals to join our team as ICP Operators.
This position will be a rotating position between day, evening and night shift once fully trained.
For training purposes, the successful candidate will train on either the day or evening shift and will not be required to rotate.
This is a full time 40 hour per week position.
A science degree is required.
Previous lab experience will be an advantage but not essential.
Duties / Responsibilities after completing training will include:
- Undertake laboratory activities which may include but are not limited to the operation of analytical instruments such as AAS,ICPAES, ICPMS or other as applicable.
- Follow applicable analytical methods and published procedures without unapproved deviation or error.
- Apply time management skills so that routine laboratory activities are conducted to relevant quality standards while throughput targets are met. • Possess troubleshooting skills to be able to identify analytical test result anomalies for sample type or behavior and report these anomalies to the Supervisor.
- Perform housekeeping duties as and when required to applicable standards.
- Manage consumables so that inventory is not exhausted at any time.
- Appropriate management of equipment/instrument maintenance and/or calibration to ensure that equipment/instruments remain fit for purpose.
- Complete all required records as per ISO 17025, INAB requirements and the laboratory’s quality management system. If interested, please email your CV and cover letter to [email protected]