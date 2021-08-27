ALS Minerals are seeking motivated individuals to join their team as General Laboratory Operators

print

ALS Minerals Loughrea are seeking motivated individuals to join our team as General Laboratory Operators with an immediate start.

We have positions open on our:

Day shift (8:30am – 4:45pm)

Evening shift (5pm – 1:15am)

Night shift (1:30am – 8:15am, start at 8pm on a Sunday or Monday)

These roles are primarily Monday to Friday but will require overtime to be carried out on weekends from time to time.

Qualification & Training: Full or partial secondary education with the ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions.

Experience & Expertise: Generally, none required as full training is provided, however previous laboratory experience is desirable.

If interested, please email your CV and cover letter to [email protected]

Please state in your email that you are applying for the general lab operator role and indicate which of the above two shifts you are applying for.