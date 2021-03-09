ALS Minerals are seeking a HR Administrator

We are seeking a HR Administrator to join our HR team onsite with an immediate effect.


ALS provides a broad range of testing and analytical services to a wide variety of end markets and industries around the globe. We continue to remain at the forefront of the testing servicesindustry, building an enviable reputation.

Location: Loughrea, Co. Galway.

General Accountability:

We are looking for a HR Administrator to undertake a variety of HR administrative duties. The HR Administrator dutiesinvolve a wide range of support activities inside our HR department, from coordinating meetings to maintaining ouremployee database to assisting with the recruitment process.
 

Position Duties and Scope:

  • Assist with day to day operations of the HR functionsand duties
  • Provide clerical and administrative support to the HRteam
  • Compile and update employee records (hard and softcopies)
  • Assist with the recruitment process (job ads,screening of applicants, arrange interviews, referencechecking, onboarding/inductions and maintenance ofall employment documentation)
  • Coordinate and track HR processes i.e. exitinterviews, probation periods, contracts of employmentonboarding process tracking
  • Prepare HR documents and employee letters
  • Participate in HR projects
  • Administrate necessary employee documentation
  • Update and input information into TMS systemand HR systems / reports
  • Assist in the coordination of administrative HRprocesses (service awards, end of month statisticalreports, HR database, update of HR documents, starterpacks)
  • Efficient and professional management of all emailcorrespondence
  • Assist in letter/contract / and all HR documentationpreparation as required
  • Assist with adhoc projects as required 

Position Requirements:

  • 1-2 years’ experience in a HR or Administrative related role essential
  • Minimum of third level qualification in HRM or a relevant business discipline
  • Strong HR administration experience working within afast-paced business environment
  • Excellent attention to detail and commitment toaccuracy
  • The ability to communicate and build strongrelationships with internal and external stakeholders inHR and across the organisation
  • Drive to find a better way to help improve HR processes
  • Have the ability toprioritise workloads and work wellunder pressure
  • Knowledge of HR policy and employment legislation
  • Excellent computer skills including MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

If interested in this position, please forward your CV and cover letter to [email protected] make reference to the HR Administrator role in your email.

