ALS Minerals are seeking a HR Administrator

We are seeking a HR Administrator to join our HR team onsite with an immediate effect.



ALS provides a broad range of testing and analytical services to a wide variety of end markets and industries around the globe. We continue to remain at the forefront of the testing servicesindustry, building an enviable reputation.



Location: Loughrea, Co. Galway.

General Accountability:

We are looking for a HR Administrator to undertake a variety of HR administrative duties. The HR Administrator dutiesinvolve a wide range of support activities inside our HR department, from coordinating meetings to maintaining ouremployee database to assisting with the recruitment process.



Position Duties and Scope:

Assist with day to day operations of the HR functionsand duties

Provide clerical and administrative support to the HRteam

Compile and update employee records (hard and softcopies)

Assist with the recruitment process (job ads,screening of applicants, arrange interviews, referencechecking, onboarding/inductions and maintenance ofall employment documentation)

Coordinate and track HR processes i.e. exitinterviews, probation periods, contracts of employmentonboarding process tracking

Prepare HR documents and employee letters

Participate in HR projects

Administrate necessary employee documentation

Update and input information into TMS systemand HR systems / reports

Assist in the coordination of administrative HRprocesses (service awards, end of month statisticalreports, HR database, update of HR documents, starterpacks)

Efficient and professional management of all emailcorrespondence

Assist in letter/contract / and all HR documentationpreparation as required

Assist with adhoc projects as required

Position Requirements:

1-2 years’ experience in a HR or Administrative related role essential

Minimum of third level qualification in HRM or a relevant business discipline

Strong HR administration experience working within afast-paced business environment

Excellent attention to detail and commitment toaccuracy

The ability to communicate and build strongrelationships with internal and external stakeholders inHR and across the organisation

Drive to find a better way to help improve HR processes

Have the ability toprioritise workloads and work wellunder pressure

Knowledge of HR policy and employment legislation

Excellent computer skills including MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint



If interested in this position, please forward your CV and cover letter to [email protected] make reference to the HR Administrator role in your email.