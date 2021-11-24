ALS Global seeking a Purchasing & Accounts/ Payroll Assistant

We are seeking a Purchasing & Accounts/ Payroll Assistant to join a busy and dynamic lab based environment. The successful candidate will assist the Payroll Officer with the day to day payroll processes that currently caters to approximately 300 employees. The successful candidate will also assist the Purchasing and Accounts department in maintaining accounts with existing suppliers, consolidation of delivery dockets, invoices.

Qualification: IPASS Qualification

Essential Skills, Experience & Knowledge:

2-3 years experience in a payroll environment. Experience with a medium to large payroll function is desirable.

Experience using payroll software (SAGE) and automated timesheet system is desirable but not essential.

Previous experience with Exact or a similar computerised accounts system is desirable but not essential.

Excellent attention to detail and a high level of accuracy is essential.

Ability to multi-task, priotise workload and critical projects.

The ability to work uder pressure to achieve deadlines.

Ability to Liase with other Departments and external suppliers.

Duties and responsibilities (Non Exhaustive List):

Serves as system coordinator for ALS’s time keeping system (TMS).

Liase with Human Resources as required for information requests, special projects, and compliance activities.

Assist in the compilation and preparation of payroll data for various reporting functions such as pension, health insurance, etc.

Assist in responding to all tax inquiries and discrepancies with wages, calculation of holiday entitlements etc.

Interpret company policies and government regulations to properly impact payroll procedures and system processes.

Remain current on new legislation and regulatory ruling impacting payroll. Enforces adherence to requirements and advises management on required actions.

Develop and maintain internal controls and privacy procedures to ensure confidentiality for all employee information.

Communicate professionally with Company employees and executive management on payroll issues and notifications.

Assist with ad hoc Payroll tasks.

Ensure that information on delivery dockets received are in line with all information provided on its corresponding invoice.

Entry of all invoices into Exact and check appropriate Nominal Ledger codes.

Responsible for maintaining company’s TAN account for payment of customs and VAT to Revenue.

Reconcile supplier statements, difference in prices and updating Exact system accordingly.

Ensure all monthly invoices are updated on Exact.

How to apply

If interested in this Assistant role, please forward your CV and Cover Letter to [email protected]

Please state in your email that you are applying for this particular role as we have many live positions at the moment.

