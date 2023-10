Aldi Loughrea are recruiting for Store Assistants Full- Time Position

Aldi are now recruiting Store Assistants for their Loughrea store.

Come along to their open days on Friday 27th and Monday 30th of October in the Loughrea Hotel from 10am to 3pm. Interviews will be happening on the day so don’t forget to bring your CV or apply online at aldirecruitment.ie.

