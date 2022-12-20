Airconmech are hiring

Airconmech is one of Ireland’s leading Mechanical contracting companies. We specialise in the installation of Mechanical and HVAC solutions to a range of customers in Food Processing and Pharmaceutical sectors as well as a range of other sectors. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Mechanical Contracts Manager to join our team. This is a full-time, permanent role and will be based in the South West region.

Responsibilities:

• Management of contracts from beginning to completion

• Supervision and Management of project teams on multiple sites

• Ensure project meets deadlines and on budget

• Attend client and team meetings with weekly progress reports

• Assist in the negotiation and management of contracts

• Assist the EHS Director to ensure the project is in accordance with H&S protocols

• Work closely with the Directors and Site Teams to support and recommend strategies, to identify any potential risks or issues and to find an appropriate resolution

• Issue regular progress reports for Senior Management/Directors

• Work collaboratively with Senior Management to continue to achieve business needs Requirements:

The successful candidate will be a self-starter, capable of working on their own initiative, have excellent communications skills and work well as part of a team.

We are looking for the following skills:

• 3rd level qualification in Building Services Engineering or a strong trade’s background

• Relevant experience in mechanical contracting

• Strong technical ability, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience working in Building Services

• Ability to lead teams and organise projects.

• Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines/targets

• Proven track record of managing Mechanical projects from initial stages through to handover

• Good Microsoft Office Suite skills

• Good communicator at all levels

• Good attention to detail

• Excellent organisational and time management skills

What we are Offering:

• Competitive package on offer for the right candid

_________________________________________________________________________

Project Manager

We are currently seeking experienced Project Managers with Building Services/ Mechanical Engineering qualifications to join our team. The positions are full-time, permanent roles and will be based in Cork.

Key responsibilities of the role:

• Oversee and supervise the installation of building systems.

• Specify maintenance and operating procedures.

• Manage and forecast spend within budget.

• Work with detailed diagrams, plans and drawings.

• Design systems using CAD software.

• Monitor building systems and processes.

• Liaise with other professionals such as structural engineers, builders and surveyors and in-house project teams.

• Attend project and technical meetings.

• Ensure that the design and maintenance of building systems meets legislative and health and safety requirements.

The ideal candidate will:

• Have a relevant Building Services/Mechanical Engineering degree

• 2-3 years’ experience working in a relevant industry.

• Ability to work as part of a team as well as using his/her own initiative.

• Strong problem solving ability and ability to generate practical solutions.

• Convert written and verbal directions into 2D/3D drawings.

• Accuracy and attention to detail are essential.

CPD provided, regular training and upskilling opportunities offered to successful candidate. Competitive package offered commensurate with experience.

AirconMech is an equal opportunities employer

