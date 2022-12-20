Airconmech are hiring

Airconmech is one of Ireland’s leading Mechanical contracting companies. We specialise in the installation of Mechanical and HVAC solutions to a range of customers in Food Processing and Pharmaceutical sectors as well as a range of other sectors. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Mechanical Contracts Manager to join our team. This is a full-time, permanent role and will be based in the South West region.
Responsibilities:
• Management of contracts from beginning to completion
• Supervision and Management of project teams on multiple sites
• Ensure project meets deadlines and on budget
• Attend client and team meetings with weekly progress reports
• Assist in the negotiation and management of contracts
• Assist the EHS Director to ensure the project is in accordance with H&S protocols
• Work closely with the Directors and Site Teams to support and recommend strategies, to identify any potential risks or issues and to find an appropriate resolution
• Issue regular progress reports for Senior Management/Directors
• Work collaboratively with Senior Management to continue to achieve business needs Requirements:
The successful candidate will be a self-starter, capable of working on their own initiative, have excellent communications skills and work well as part of a team.
We are looking for the following skills:
• 3rd level qualification in Building Services Engineering or a strong trade’s background
• Relevant experience in mechanical contracting
• Strong technical ability, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience working in Building Services
• Ability to lead teams and organise projects.
• Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines/targets
• Proven track record of managing Mechanical projects from initial stages through to handover
• Good Microsoft Office Suite skills
• Good communicator at all levels
• Good attention to detail
• Excellent organisational and time management skills
What we are Offering:
• Competitive package on offer for the right candid
Project Manager
We are currently seeking experienced Project Managers with Building Services/ Mechanical Engineering qualifications to join our team. The positions are full-time, permanent roles and will be based in Cork.
Key responsibilities of the role:
• Oversee and supervise the installation of building systems.
• Specify maintenance and operating procedures.
• Manage and forecast spend within budget.
• Work with detailed diagrams, plans and drawings.
• Design systems using CAD software.
• Monitor building systems and processes.
• Liaise with other professionals such as structural engineers, builders and surveyors and in-house project teams.
• Attend project and technical meetings.
• Ensure that the design and maintenance of building systems meets legislative and health and safety requirements.
The ideal candidate will:
• Have a relevant Building Services/Mechanical Engineering degree
• 2-3 years’ experience working in a relevant industry.
• Ability to work as part of a team as well as using his/her own initiative.
• Strong problem solving ability and ability to generate practical solutions.
• Convert written and verbal directions into 2D/3D drawings.
• Accuracy and attention to detail are essential.
CPD provided, regular training and upskilling opportunities offered to successful candidate. Competitive package offered commensurate with experience.
AirconMech is an equal opportunities employer