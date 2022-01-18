Warehouse Team Leader / Material Handler & Production Operators required for Advant Medical

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles

We are hiring for the following Roles;

Warehouse Team Leader – Evening Shift Warehouse Material Handler – Evening Shift Production Operators – Day, Evening & Weekend Shifts Available

WHAT WE OFFER

· Competitive premium hourly rates payable with opportunity to earn incentive.

· Production operators have the opportunity to earn incentive.

· Guaranteed hours each week.

· Employee Assistance Program.

· Potential for career progression.

· Education/training assistance and support.

· Life Insurance

· Attendance Reward Programme.

· Opportunity for permanent contract on successful completion of probation period.

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE Closing date for all applications is Monday 24th January 2022.