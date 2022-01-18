Warehouse Team Leader / Material Handler & Production Operators required for Advant Medical

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles
We are hiring for the following Roles;
- Warehouse Team Leader – Evening Shift
- Warehouse Material Handler – Evening Shift
- Production Operators – Day, Evening & Weekend Shifts Available
WHAT WE OFFER
· Competitive premium hourly rates payable with opportunity to earn incentive.
· Production operators have the opportunity to earn incentive.
· Guaranteed hours each week.
· Employee Assistance Program.
· Potential for career progression.
· Education/training assistance and support.
· Life Insurance
· Attendance Reward Programme.
· Opportunity for permanent contract on successful completion of probation period.
To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE Closing date for all applications is Monday 24th January 2022.