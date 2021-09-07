Advant Medical Parkmore invites applications for the following roles

print

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles

We are hiring for a number of roles….

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.

Meet daily targets.

Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

Hiring for Weekend Shift, Saturday & Sunday 7am to 5pm. Recruiting for Production Operators, Material Handler & Quality Inspectors

Job Title: Production /Packing Operator

Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co. Galway

Essential Skills;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.

Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.

Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies

Adhere to company policies and follow detailed procedures

Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.

Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]

PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE

Closing date for all applications is Monday 13th September 2021