Advant Medical Parkmore invites applications for the following roles

print

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles

We are hiring for a number of roles….

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets.
  • Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

Hiring for Weekend Shift, Saturday & Sunday 7am to 5pm. Recruiting for Production Operators, Material Handler & Quality Inspectors

Job Title: Production /Packing Operator

Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co. Galway

Essential Skills;

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.
  • Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.
  • Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies
  • Adhere to company policies and follow detailed procedures
  • Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]

PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE

Closing date for all applications is Monday 13th September 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR