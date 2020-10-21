Advant Medical Parkmore are seeking Production Operators

Advant Medical based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day &Evening Shifts Available

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets.
  • Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]

Closing date for all applications is Friday 30th October 2020.

