Advant Medical Moulding, Inverin are hiring

Advant Medical Moulding, Inverin are looking for Quality Inspector, responsibilities include, provide day to day quality support of injection moulding policies and procedures, minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable. Also Material Handler, responsibilities include, ensure that all work is conducted in a systematic and effective manner to support all moulding process. To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected], please include the role you are applying for in the subject line, closing date for all applications is Monday 29th August 2022.

