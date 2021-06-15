Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator, Moulding Technician & Quality Technician

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
Located in Advant Medical, Parkmore
Essential Skills;
- Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
- Meet daily targets.
Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.
The following positions are available at our Advant Moulding site in Inverin.
Job Title: Moulding Technician & Quality Technician
Located in Advant Medical, Inverin, Co.Galway
To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 21st June 2021 please put the job you are applying for in the Subject Line