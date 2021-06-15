Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator, Moulding Technician & Quality Technician

print

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Located in Advant Medical, Parkmore

Essential Skills;

Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.

Meet daily targets.

Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

The following positions are available at our Advant Moulding site in Inverin.

Job Title: Moulding Technician & Quality Technician

Located in Advant Medical, Inverin, Co.Galway

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 21st June 2021 please put the job you are applying for in the Subject Line