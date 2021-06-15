Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator, Moulding Technician & Quality Technician

print

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Located in Advant Medical, Parkmore

Essential Skills;

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets.

Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

The following positions are available at our Advant Moulding site in Inverin.

Job Title:  Moulding Technician & Quality Technician

Located in Advant Medical, Inverin, Co.Galway

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 21st June 2021 please put the job you are applying for in the Subject Line

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR