Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator and Quality Inspectors

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
We are hiring for a number of roles….
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
- Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
- Meet daily targets.
- Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.
Evening Shift Quality Inspectors
The Ideal Candidates will have the following skills:
- Attention to detail & Problem Solving Skills
- Organisation abilities & Computer literate
- Enthusiastic and Quality Driven
- Experience with microscopes is an advantage
- Experience in a similar role preferable
- Quality assurance qualification is an advantage
To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] Closing date for all applications is Monday 19th July 2021.