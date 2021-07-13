Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator and Quality Inspectors

print

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

We are hiring for a number of roles….

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets.
  • Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

Evening Shift Quality Inspectors

The Ideal Candidates will have the following skills:

  • Attention to detail & Problem Solving Skills
  • Organisation abilities & Computer literate
  • Enthusiastic and Quality Driven
  • Experience with microscopes is an advantage
  • Experience in a similar role preferable
  • Quality assurance qualification is an advantage

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] Closing date for all applications is Monday 19th July 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR