Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator and Quality Inspectors

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

We are hiring for a number of roles….

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.

Meet daily targets.

Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

Evening Shift Quality Inspectors

The Ideal Candidates will have the following skills:

Attention to detail & Problem Solving Skills

Organisation abilities & Computer literate

Enthusiastic and Quality Driven

Experience with microscopes is an advantage

Experience in a similar role preferable

Quality assurance qualification is an advantage

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] Closing date for all applications is Monday 19th July 2021.