Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator and Quality Inspector

Advant Medical, leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles

Job Title: Production Operator with Day & Evening Shifts Available

Key responsibilities:

· Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

· Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

· Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.

· Meet daily targets.

· Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable not essential

Job Title: Quality Inspector Weekend Shift – Saturday and Sunday 7am to 5pm

Key responsibilities:

· Fill out appropriate inspection forms on all incoming materials.

· Inspect components according to Quality Control specification.

· Test components in production when necessary.

· In-process inspection assistance when necessary.

· Filing of records for Warehouse/receiving procedure manuals

PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE

Closing date for Quality Inspector role applications is 29th March

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]