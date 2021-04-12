Advant Medical invites applications for Production Operator

Advant Medical, a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day &Evening Shifts Available
- Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
- Meet daily targets.
- Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.
To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]
Closing date for all applications is Monday 19th April 2021.