Advant Medical invites applications for HR Administrator

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title: HR Administrator

Contract Duration: 12 Month Maternity Cover with the potential for further opportunity.

Part time – Flexible working hours.

Job Purpose: The HR Administrator will provide a high level of administrative support to the HR Department.

The successful candidate will support the initiatives of the HR function and will be responsible for carrying out day to day HR operations.

Core Competencies:

· Good organizational skills required

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and presentation skills required

· Proficiency in computer applications necessary

· HR Background or education preferable.

· Experience in a previous Admin role essential

Contact [email protected] by Close of business Monday 15th November 2021.