Advant Medical currently seeking Production Operator and Receptionist

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Essential Skills;

Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.

Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.

Experience on machine operations preferable.

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in manufacturing medical device products.

Job Title: Company Receptionist

This person will be responsible for handling front office reception and administration duties and providing administration support to the company. The Ideal Candidates will have the following skills:

Good multi-tasking abilities

Strong administration skills

Organisation abilities

Computer literate

Experience in a similar role is an advantage.

To apply for this exciting new role, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 17th January 2020. PLEASE PUT THE ROLE YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE.