Advant Medical currently seeking Production Operator and Receptionist

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
Essential Skills;
- Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.
- Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.
- Experience on machine operations preferable.
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience in manufacturing medical device products.
Job Title: Company Receptionist
This person will be responsible for handling front office reception and administration duties and providing administration support to the company. The Ideal Candidates will have the following skills:
- Good multi-tasking abilities
- Strong administration skills
- Organisation abilities
- Computer literate
- Experience in a similar role is an advantage.
To apply for this exciting new role, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 17th January 2020. PLEASE PUT THE ROLE YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE.