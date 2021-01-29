Advant Medical are seeking Production Operators

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
- Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
- Meet daily targets.
- Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.
Job Title: Production /Packing Operator at Advant Moulding, INVERIN
Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co. Galway
Essential Skills;
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.
- Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.
- Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies
- Adhere to company policies and follow detailed procedures
- Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable
To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]
please put the job you are applying for and which location in the Subject Line
Closing date for all applications is Friday 05th February 2021.