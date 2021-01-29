Advant Medical are seeking Production Operators

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets.
  • Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable.

Job Title:  Production /Packing Operator at Advant Moulding, INVERIN

    Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co. Galway

Essential Skills;

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.
  • Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.
  • Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies
  • Adhere to company policies and follow detailed procedures
  • Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]

please put the job you are applying for and which location in the Subject Line

Closing date for all applications is Friday 05th February 2021.

