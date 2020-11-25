Advant Medical are seeking a Product Development Engineer

print

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Product Development Engineer

The successful candidate will work with customers on the development of their Medical Devices.

3 + years’ experience in the medical device industry essential.

Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering (or equivalent degree).

Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate technical information clearly.

To apply for any of the exciting new role, please submit your CV to [email protected]

Closing date for all applications is Monday 30th November 2020.