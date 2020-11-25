Advant Medical are seeking a Product Development Engineer

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Product Development Engineer

  • The successful candidate will work with customers on the development of their Medical Devices.
  • 3 + years’ experience in the medical device industry essential.
  • Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering (or equivalent degree).
  • Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate technical information clearly. 

To apply for any of the exciting new role, please submit your CV to [email protected]

Closing date for all applications is Monday 30th November 2020.

