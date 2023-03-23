Advant Medical are recruiting

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles
Job Title: Warehouse Material Handler
Evening Shift Available
Key responsibilities:
· Transfer of raw materials to and from the production floor
· Maintain excellent housekeeping practices and cleanroom guidelines
· Process all destructions, including pulling required boxes and preparation for shipping
· Process and prepare all necessary documentation
· Research and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner
To apply for this role, please submit your CV to [email protected]
PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE
