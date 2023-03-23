Advant Medical are recruiting

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles

Job Title: Warehouse Material Handler

Evening Shift Available

Key responsibilities:

· Transfer of raw materials to and from the production floor

· Maintain excellent housekeeping practices and cleanroom guidelines

· Process all destructions, including pulling required boxes and preparation for shipping

· Process and prepare all necessary documentation

· Research and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner

To apply for this role, please submit your CV to [email protected]

PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on Twitter.