Advant Medical are hiring

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the role of Production Operator. Evening and Weekend shifts available. Key responsibilities include:

· Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

· Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

· Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.

· Meet daily targets.

· Experience in medical device assembly or similar is preferable not essential

PLEASE INCLUDE THE TITLE AND SHIFT YOU ARE APPLYING FOR IN THE SUBJECT LINE

To apply for any of the exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected]

