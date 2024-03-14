ACal Technologies require an Electrical Apprentice Full- Time Position

Join ACal Technologies as an Electrical Apprentice! Starting at €26,000 per year, you’ll learn from experts in BMS and PLC systems. Build control panels, calibrate instruments, and ensure peak system performance. Travel nationally and enjoy benefits like training, career growth, and company perks.

Apply now at [email protected] .

ACal Technologies: Innovating for a sustainable future. Equal opportunities for all.

