Galway Bay FM

Jobspot

ACal Technologies require an Electrical Apprentice

Full- Time Position
14 March 2024
Share story:
ACal Technologies require an Electrical Apprentice

Join ACal Technologies as an Electrical Apprentice! Starting at €26,000 per year, you’ll learn from experts in BMS and PLC systems. Build control panels, calibrate instruments, and ensure peak system performance. Travel nationally and enjoy benefits like training, career growth, and company perks.

Apply now at [email protected].

ACal Technologies: Innovating for a sustainable future. Equal opportunities for all.

For more, see our JobSpot.

Follow us on X and Instagram.

Share story:
Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Ashford Castle Estate are hosting a Recruitment Evening

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

ProVerum require a Manufacturing Technician

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Spain's Mini Bus & Coach Hire required qualified School Bus, Coach, Tour and SPSV Drivers