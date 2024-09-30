Galway Bay FM

Jobspot

ACal Technologies are hiring

Full- Time Position
30 September 2024
Share story:
ACal Technologies are hiring

Join ACal Technologies team as a General Operative!

This role is hands-on and may involve duties such as assembling products, packaging, handling materials, maintaining equipment, and ensuring cleanliness and safety standards in the workplace. The General Operative must follow instructions, work efficiently to meet production targets, and collaborate with other team members. Attention to detail, adherence to safety procedures, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment are essential for this role.

Starting at €26,000 per year.

Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm

Friday 9am to 4.30pm

Apply now at [email protected]  ACal Technologies: Innovating for a sustainable future. Equal opportunities for all.

Share story:
Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Keogh's Centra, Oughterard are hiring

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Ballinasloe Training Workshop are recruiting for a project worker/caretaker

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Loughrea Plant Hire are seeking to hire a truck driver with full Rigid licence.

Full- Time Position 14 March 2023

Staff & Assistant Manager required for Hickeys Supermarket