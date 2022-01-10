A leading Galway professional service company has a vacancy for an Administration Assistant

A leading Galway (city based), professional service company has a vacancy for an Administration Assistant – Full time.

Job description includes:

  • Responding to and escalating client queries.
  • Assisting with user access and record keeping for company IT services.
  • Processing service requests accurately and promptly.
  • Follow up and reconciliation of all incoming documentation. 
  • General office administration tasks.

The ideal candidate will be customer focused with the ability to work within a multidisciplinary team and have excellent communication and organisation skills. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word and Excel and overall computer literacy is essential.

To Apply:

Please forward CV via email to [email protected] before Wednesday 21st January 2021.

