A leading Galway professional service company has a vacancy for an Administration Assistant

A leading Galway (city based), professional service company has a vacancy for an Administration Assistant – Full time.

Job description includes:

Responding to and escalating client queries.

Assisting with user access and record keeping for company IT services.

Processing service requests accurately and promptly.

Follow up and reconciliation of all incoming documentation.

General office administration tasks.

The ideal candidate will be customer focused with the ability to work within a multidisciplinary team and have excellent communication and organisation skills. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word and Excel and overall computer literacy is essential.

To Apply:

Please forward CV via email to [email protected] before Wednesday 21st January 2021.