A leading Galway professional service company has a vacancy for an Administration Assistant

A leading Galway (city based), professional service company has a vacancy for an Administration Assistant – Full time.
Job description includes:
- Responding to and escalating client queries.
- Assisting with user access and record keeping for company IT services.
- Processing service requests accurately and promptly.
- Follow up and reconciliation of all incoming documentation.
- General office administration tasks.
The ideal candidate will be customer focused with the ability to work within a multidisciplinary team and have excellent communication and organisation skills. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word and Excel and overall computer literacy is essential.
To Apply:
Please forward CV via email to [email protected] before Wednesday 21st January 2021.