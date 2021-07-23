A family-owned pharmacy group based in Connemara is currently seeking to hire a Supervising Pharmacist on a full-time permanent basis in Carna, Galway.
This is a well-established pharmacy and Carna is located approx 1 hour from Galway City and 20 mins from Clifden in the beautiful wilds of Connemara.
Key responsibilities
- Day to day management of the pharmacy and its team
- To ensure that shop standards and company policies are being adhered to
- Active management of the Monthly submissions to Payment Boards
- Create and organise health promo events and develop strategies to drive business.
- Pro-active management and follow up of the claims rejected
- To operate the dispensary in accordance with all the legal responsibilities pertaining to the profession of pharmacy
Key Skills
- Have experience with McLernons MPS (preferred)·
- Have experience working in a moderately busy dispensary is an advantage
Licence/Certification:
- Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (required)
If you are interested in a relocation to the West of Ireland – this is an amazing location that will give you career satisfaction and a fantastic work-life balance.
Please apply with your most recent CV for immediate consideration to [email protected]
Reference ID: CA2143
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
COVID-19 considerations:
We are operating to all the current Covid-19 guidelines as issued by the Government of Ireland.