A family-owned pharmacy group based in Connemara is currently seeking to hire a Supervising Pharmacist on a full-time permanent basis in Carna, Galway.

This is a well-established pharmacy and Carna is located approx 1 hour from Galway City and 20 mins from Clifden in the beautiful wilds of Connemara.

Key responsibilities

Day to day management of the pharmacy and its team

To ensure that shop standards and company policies are being adhered to

Active management of the Monthly submissions to Payment Boards

Create and organise health promo events and develop strategies to drive business.

Pro-active management and follow up of the claims rejected

To operate the dispensary in accordance with all the legal responsibilities pertaining to the profession of pharmacy

Key Skills

Have experience with McLernons MPS (preferred)·

Have experience working in a moderately busy dispensary is an advantage

Licence/Certification:

Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (required)

If you are interested in a relocation to the West of Ireland – this is an amazing location that will give you career satisfaction and a fantastic work-life balance.

Please apply with your most recent CV for immediate consideration to [email protected]

Reference ID: CA2143

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

COVID-19 considerations:

We are operating to all the current Covid-19 guidelines as issued by the Government of Ireland.