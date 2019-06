Robert Worthmann Landscaper Ltd have a vacancy for a full-time Landscape Maintenance Operative serving long term commercial and private contracts. Must have at least 3 years work experience in ground maintenance, have a full clean driving and trailer licence, hand held pesticide certificate and a manual handling qualification.Forward CV with a brief covering letter to Robert Worthmann, Rinn, Oranmore, Co. Galway or email [email protected] or phone 087 275 1500.

