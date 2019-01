CareerWise Recruitment is looking to recruit a number of Product Builders for our client Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare based in Oranmore, Galway.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a expanding multinational, with long term prospects. Competitive hourly rate and generous shirt allowance.

Call Emma Greaney on 091 – 452444 or email your CV to Eileen Kelly [email protected]