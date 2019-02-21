Office Administrator for a busy Accounts Office just outside Tuam

Part-time – 20 hours per week.         

Minimum of 2 years experience required.         

Experience in Quickbooks desirable CV to [email protected]

Closing date for this job is 8th March 2019

