Office Administrator for a busy Accounts Office just outside Tuam.
Part-time – 20 hours per week.
Minimum of 2 years experience required.
Experience in Quickbooks desirable CV to [email protected]
Closing date for this job is 8th March 2019
Office Administrator for a busy Accounts Office just outside Tuam.
Part-time – 20 hours per week.
Minimum of 2 years experience required.
Experience in Quickbooks desirable CV to [email protected]
Closing date for this job is 8th March 2019
Send this to a friend