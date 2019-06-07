OCL Laundry Service has vacancies for Multi drop delivery drivers

OCL Laundry Service is a leading Textile Laundering and Rental Specialist to the hospitality industry in Ireland located in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. As part of our continued company expansion we have the following positions available:

Multi Drop Delivery Drivers

Experience in Multi drop deliveries is an advantage. Excellent communication skills are a prerequisite. Full training will be given in all aspects of the job. Successful candidate must be able to communicate effectively in English for the purpose of Health and Safety. Candidates must be flexible and be available to work various shifts and weekends.

Skills Requirements Candidate Requirements: • Full category “C” Driving License is essential for this role,

CPC card (all modules completed), Digital taco card Experience Required:Experience in driving a Rigid truck is an advantage

Please e-mail CV & Cover Letter to: [email protected] or post toHR Department, OCL Laundry Ltd, Abbey Street,Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. F31 Y822