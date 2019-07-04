Housekeeper Position’s at Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway City : In addition to working full time at Castlegar Nursing Homes, Castlegar,Galway City. Attractive conditions of employment are offered including extensive training. Variable hours may apply to a successful applicant. Salary will reflect level of previous experience and applicants will be provided with extensive training that will lead to job advancement.

Send current CV to [email protected] attention of Director of Nursing. Visit www.castlegarnursinghome.ie for further information.