Colm & Caryl Mc Donagh of Esquires Coffee Eyre Sq, currently have a position available for an additional experienced Barista / Floor Staff member for their Eyre Sq Restaurant..No night work.

Excellent terms &conditions to suitable candidate..Applications in person please to Caryl or Colm at our Coffee Counter,Esquires Coffee 11 Eyre Sq.”Esquires Coffee..located between O Connell’s & Garvey’s Bars in EyreSq