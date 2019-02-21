DCI are looking to recruit a number of new Sales Agents to be based at Galway office

Ever fancied a rewarding career in sales? Due to continued expansion and growth we are looking to recruit a number of new Sales Agents to be based at our Galway office which is in the Galway Financial Services Centre just off the Moneenageisha Road. If you are a commercially astute self-starter with a flexible and positive attitude, then we want to hear from you. DCI is part of Radius Payment Solutions, one of Europe’s largest fuel card management and telematics companies and can offer a generous commission structure along with exceptional opportunities for progression to the right candidate. The main focus of this exciting and challenging role is obtaining new business over the phone and customer referral to create new business opportunities. Successful candidates will demonstrate a flexible and positive ‘can do’ attitude, enabling them to become quickly established and successful therefore rapidly adding value to our business.

Preferred Skills:

• Excellent telephone & listening skills

• Fluent English

• Good organisational skills

• Good IT/Admin skills•

Account management Sales experience is preferred but not essential as full training will be provided This role will also offer successful candidates who can exceed their targets a structured pathway into Management. In DCI we don’t just offer jobs we offer careers. Email: [email protected]