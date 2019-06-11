Castlegar Nursing Home has positions available for housekeepers and bedroom attendants

Housekeeper Position’s in Laundry and Bedroom Attendants:Job opportunities are offered at Castlegar Nursing Home, Castlegar for the above positions. In addition to working in modern Nursing Homes, Attractive conditions of employment are offered including extensive training.

While the vacancies are full time, variable hours may apply to a successful applicant .Salary will reflect level of previous experience but suitable applicants will be provided with extensive training that may lead to job advancement.

Send current CV to [email protected] attention of Director of Nursing. Visit www.castlegarnursinghome.ie for further information .