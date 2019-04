Bluebird Care is running an open Jobs & QQI Training day on Thursday 11th April from 1pm to 8pm at The Clybaun Hotel, Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra. Just drop in to meet a member of the team on the day. If you can’t make it on the day, call Bluebird Care on 091 480049 or email [email protected] for information on Job opportunities and QQI training in Healthcare Support.

