Bluebird Care have a full time vacancy for a Recruitment Specialist in their Galway office. Minimum educational requirement for this position is a Business or Human Resources degree. Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualifications. Closing date for applications is Friday 4th October @ 5pm.Email your CV to [email protected] or for more information call Carolyn Corless on 091 4 eight hundred forty eight during office hours.

