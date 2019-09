ALS Loughrea, Co. Galway have a vacancy for an ICP Technician. This role is a rotating shift between days and evenings, day shift 7:30am-4pm and evening shift 3:30pm – 12 midnight. A science degree is required and previous lab experience will be an advantage but not essential. This is a full time 40 hour per week position. To apply for this immediate position, email your CV to [email protected].

