Advant Medical are seeking Production Operators for Day and Evening Shifts

By
GBFM Media
-

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Essential Skills;

  • Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.
  • Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.
  • Experience in a similar role is preferable.

To apply for this exciting new role, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 21st October 2019

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR