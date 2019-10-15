Advant Medical are seeking Production Operators for Day and Evening Shifts

Advant Medical a leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Essential Skills;

Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.

Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.

Experience in a similar role is preferable.

To apply for this exciting new role, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 21st October 2019