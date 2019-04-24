Advant Medical are recruiting for Production Operator and Quality Engineer

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
Position Status: Fixed Term Contract
Essential Skills;
- Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.
- Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable.
-
Job Title: Quality Engineer
Essential Qualifications & Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in science-related discipline or equivalent
- 5+ years relevant experience working in medical device-related quality function
- QMS Auditor Certification desirable
- Proficient in NC & CAPA reporting
- Six Sigma problem solving methodologies
- Change Control, technical writing and presentation skills required.
Job Title: Production /Packing Operator
Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co.Galway
Position Status: Fixed Term Contract
Essential Skills;
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.
- Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.
- Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies
- Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable
To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 03rd May 2019 please put the job you are applying for in the Subject Line