Advant Medical are recruiting for Production Operator and Quality Engineer

By
GBFM Media
-

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Position Status:  Fixed Term Contract

Essential Skills;

  • Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.
  • Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable.
  •  

Job Title:  Quality Engineer

Essential Qualifications & Skills

  • Bachelor’s degree in science-related discipline or equivalent
  • 5+ years relevant experience working in medical device-related quality function
  • QMS Auditor Certification desirable
  • Proficient in NC & CAPA reporting
  • Six Sigma problem solving methodologies
  • Change Control, technical writing and presentation skills required.

Job Title:  Production /Packing Operator

                                    Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co.Galway

Position Status:  Fixed Term Contract

Essential Skills;

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.
  • Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.
  • Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies
  • Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 03rd May 2019 please put the job you are applying for in the Subject Line

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR