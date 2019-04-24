Advant Medical are recruiting for Production Operator and Quality Engineer

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title: Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Position Status: Fixed Term Contract

Essential Skills;

Ability to perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.

Ability to do a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.

Ensure assembled product meets quality standards.

Ability to follow instructions and meet daily targets.

Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable.



Job Title: Quality Engineer

Essential Qualifications & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in science-related discipline or equivalent

5+ years relevant experience working in medical device-related quality function

QMS Auditor Certification desirable

Proficient in NC & CAPA reporting

Six Sigma problem solving methodologies

Change Control, technical writing and presentation skills required.

Job Title: Production /Packing Operator

Located in Advant Moulding, Inverin, Co.Galway

Position Status: Fixed Term Contract

Essential Skills;

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment packing finished product.

Ability to oversee a variety of packing tasks for the production line.

Compliance to all local site company policies, procedures and corporate policies

Ability to follow instructions and Meet daily targets.

Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role is preferable

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 03rd May 2019 please put the job you are applying for in the Subject Line