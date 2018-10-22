15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Job relocation survey to be launched in city

October 22, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The results of a job relocation survey will be unveiled at a launch in the city tomorrow (23/10).

The initiative is led by recruitment firm Collins McNicholas and the IDA.

Clarin College's Mikey Kelly Wins All-Ireland 2nd Level Colleges Title
