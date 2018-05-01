JJ Burkes car sales are seeking an Apprentice Mechanic

JJ Burke Car Sales are seeking a reliable and motivated person to join their team as an Apprentice Mechanic.

The successful candidate will be hard working, punctual, able to work as part of a team and able to work in a fast paced environment.

You will be trained to undertake all levels of maintenance, repairs as well as completing standard servicing and diagnostics.

Candidates must have the following attributes:

A full, valid driving licence

The ability to work in a busy environment

A high level of enthusiasm and self-motivation

An excellent time and attendance record

This position may suit someone with previous workshop or motor industry experience seeking a formal qualification.

Please send on your CV with a cover letter to [email protected]